Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,550,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293,070 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,646,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.59.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

