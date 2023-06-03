Serum Price Reaches $0.0734 on Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Serum has a total market cap of $9.18 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0734 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Serum

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

