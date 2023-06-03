Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.20

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and traded as low as $1.12. Selecta Biosciences shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 1,021,023 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The firm has a market cap of $196.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37.

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,146,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 614,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 43,704 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,232,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,849,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 866,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 80,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its portfolio includes pipeline, autoimmune, gene therapy, and biologic therapy. The company was founded by Omid C.

