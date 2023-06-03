Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $688.78

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 688.78 ($8.51) and traded as low as GBX 612 ($7.56). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 628 ($7.76), with a volume of 25,406 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STB shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($17.55) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 989 ($12.22) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,766 ($21.82) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

Secure Trust Bank Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 653.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 688.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £119.00 million, a P/E ratio of 418.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Secure Trust Bank Increases Dividend

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a GBX 29.10 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $16.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Secure Trust Bank’s payout ratio is presently 2,960.53%.

(Get Rating)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.