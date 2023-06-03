Seaway Energy Services (CVE:SEW) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of Seaway Energy Services Inc. (CVE:SEW – Get Rating) shot up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 5,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 106,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Seaway Energy Services Trading Up 6.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$4.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Seaway Energy Services Company Profile

Seaway Energy Services Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to seek new business opportunities and financing activities. Previously, it was involved in the provision of environmental consulting services to the petroleum and natural gas industry. The company was formerly known as Dolce Financial Corp.

