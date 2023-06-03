Scotiabank Cuts TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$29.50

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$29.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.17.

TSE:T opened at C$25.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.41, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.66. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$25.33 and a 1-year high of C$32.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.16%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

