Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Lowered to $151.00 at Evercore ISI

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SRPT. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $149.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.76.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $125.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.18. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -10.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

