Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $84.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s previous close.

OKTA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $73.83 on Thursday. Okta has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.97.

Insider Activity

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. Analysts anticipate that Okta will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,889.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,616.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,473 shares of company stock valued at $533,244. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Okta by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 34,027 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 10.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Okta by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Okta by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.