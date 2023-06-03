Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $365.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $301.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $312.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.75. The firm has a market cap of $109.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.30, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $317.81.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,023 shares of company stock worth $17,967,137. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,548,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 37.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

