Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 383,960 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sands Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,953,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 383,960 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group accounts for 2.9% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.45% of CoStar Group worth $769,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP traded up $2.15 on Friday, reaching $81.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,127,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,306. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.02 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day moving average is $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a current ratio of 13.21.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSGP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

