Sands Capital Management LLC Has $990.13 Million Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sands Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,756,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121,584 shares during the quarter. Block makes up about 3.7% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.63% of Block worth $990,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 11.1% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 31.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth approximately $516,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,653,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,625,368. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $93.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.07.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.03.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,378,443.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,362,959.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,384 shares of company stock valued at $19,997,018 in the last three months. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

