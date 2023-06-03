Sands Capital Management LLC Has $560.78 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sands Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,516,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,889,817 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 2.1% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $560,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.34. 2,042,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $107.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.91. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,542,498.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,174.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,542,498.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,174.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $2,478,901.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,296.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,441 shares of company stock worth $18,711,159 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

