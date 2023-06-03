Sands Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,950 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truefg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.31. 1,267,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,229. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.32 and its 200-day moving average is $236.98. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $271.77. The company has a market capitalization of $88.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.