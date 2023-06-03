San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.09

San Leon Energy plc (LON:SLE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.09 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 26.70 ($0.33). San Leon Energy shares last traded at GBX 29 ($0.36), with a volume of 33,659 shares.

San Leon Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 18.99 and a current ratio of 20.10. The company has a market capitalization of £120.35 million, a PE ratio of 662.75, a PEG ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 0.65.

About San Leon Energy

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. Its flagship property is the OML 18 covering an area of approximately 1,035 square kilometers located in the Southern Niger Delta in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

