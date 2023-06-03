SALT Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,021.17 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. SALT has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and $11,021.17 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SALT has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00026304 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019689 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00016415 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,165.47 or 1.00012284 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000095 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02937205 USD and is up 3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $11,154.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.