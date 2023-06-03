Safe (SAFE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $133.13 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Safe has a total market cap of $133.13 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.39 or 0.00023556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00130998 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00057226 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00039145 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000482 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.55678572 USD and is down -4.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.