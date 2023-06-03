RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Reaches $27,128.97 on Major Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $96.04 million and $35,584.03 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $27,128.97 or 0.99819804 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,177.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.76 or 0.00348678 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013120 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.78 or 0.00536386 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00066847 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.57 or 0.00421566 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003668 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,540.06658666 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 27,181.60967294 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $35,808.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

