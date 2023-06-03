Royal Bank of Canada Trims Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Target Price to $42.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. CIBC raised Nuvei from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nuvei from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Nuvei from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nuvei in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.08.

Nuvei Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 102.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02. Nuvei has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $52.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvei

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). Nuvei had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.92 million. Analysts predict that Nuvei will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuvei by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. 29.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

