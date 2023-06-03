Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $84.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.06.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Price Performance

ESTC stock opened at $72.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $230,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,387,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at $19,992,196.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,118 shares of company stock worth $1,055,917. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 9.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.