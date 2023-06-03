Roth Mkm Downgrades Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) to Neutral

Roth Mkm cut shares of Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RAIN. SVB Leerink cut Rain Oncology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Rain Oncology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim cut Rain Oncology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Rain Oncology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rain Oncology has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Rain Oncology alerts:

Rain Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of RAIN opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.04. Rain Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $14.48.

Insider Activity

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Rain Oncology will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 995,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,152,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rain Oncology news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 333,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $369,990.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,740,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,778.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 995,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rain Oncology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its holdings in Rain Oncology by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,260,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,147,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,178,000 after acquiring an additional 972,212 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 27.6% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 824,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 178,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 62,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Rain Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.