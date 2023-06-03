Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Roper Technologies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 209,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,481,000 after acquiring an additional 22,374 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,241,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,851,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $798,388,000 after acquiring an additional 38,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Roper Technologies by 242.3% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.08.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock opened at $458.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $447.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.81. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $463.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 971 shares of company stock worth $423,856. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Further Reading

