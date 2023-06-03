Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Director Robert D. Johnson Sells 250 Shares

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ROP stock opened at $458.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $463.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.683 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

See Also

