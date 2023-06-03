REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) CFO Sells $122,500.00 in Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,301,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

REX American Resources Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of REX opened at $34.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $596.65 million, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.89. REX American Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $36.31.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. REX American Resources had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $200.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in REX American Resources by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 30,999 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 20,625 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 229.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 32,052 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in REX American Resources by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in REX American Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,450,926 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through one segment: Ethanol and By-products. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

