Reviewing Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) & Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR)

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Rating) and Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athena Gold has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Platinum Group Metals and Athena Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and Athena Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$8.24 million ($0.05) -28.90 Athena Gold N/A N/A -$680,000.00 ($0.02) -3.00

Platinum Group Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athena Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.9% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and Athena Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Group Metals N/A -9.77% -9.40% Athena Gold N/A -13.88% -11.29%

About Platinum Group Metals

(Get Rating)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It operates through Canada and South Africa geographical segment. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Athena Gold

(Get Rating)

Athena Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Excelsior Springs project. The company was founded by John C. Power on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Vacaville, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.