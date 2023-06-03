Resolute Financial LLC Sells 1,864 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Resolute Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 557.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 10,673 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $453,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,760. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $30.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

