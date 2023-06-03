Resolute Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Resolute Financial LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.2% of Resolute Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after buying an additional 3,094,957 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,606,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,545,000 after buying an additional 1,906,940 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $127,514,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,668,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $844,131,000 after buying an additional 1,390,576 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.28.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded up $2.40 on Friday, reaching $105.76. 14,112,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,542,803. The company has a market cap of $427.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

