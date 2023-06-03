Resolute Financial LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Resolute Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 999 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.79. 5,897,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,784,995. The company has a market capitalization of $428.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.58. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,277 shares of company stock valued at $40,009,794 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on V. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

