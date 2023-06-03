Resolute Financial LLC Has $259,000 Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Resolute Financial LLC cut its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the quarter. Resolute Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIP traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.58. 41,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,031. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.98. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $40.41 and a 52 week high of $46.17.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.