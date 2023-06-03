Resolute Financial LLC Decreases Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Resolute Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the period. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,277,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,727 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,314,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,979,000 after buying an additional 1,086,076 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,785,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after buying an additional 1,453,514 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,530,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,374,000 after purchasing an additional 227,669 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,416,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,820,000 after purchasing an additional 574,956 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFEM stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.36. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $25.55.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.