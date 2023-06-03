Resolute Financial LLC Buys 7,986 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Resolute Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 151.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,642,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,339,000 after buying an additional 326,596 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.33. 2,501,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.19. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

