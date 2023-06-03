Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 69,000 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.72% of J. M. Smucker worth $120,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,097 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,816 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $41,973,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,691.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE SJM opened at $148.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $120.51 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.36.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.