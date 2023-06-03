Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 290,633 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,547,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,633 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $165,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Beverage by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in National Beverage by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in National Beverage by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in National Beverage by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

National Beverage Stock Performance

National Beverage Profile

FIZZ stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.71. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.00.

(Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.