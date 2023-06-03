Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,715,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,653,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of CSX worth $115,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in CSX by 3.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,929,000 after purchasing an additional 35,388 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CSX. Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

