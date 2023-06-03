Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $153.26 Million in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,433,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $153,255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.27% of Occidental Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of OXY stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.72. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $54.30 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,145,896 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.17 per share, with a total value of $186,142,666.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 203,299,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,029,221,770.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,578,881 shares of company stock valued at $916,774,583. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum



Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

