Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $99.66 Million Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,585,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 167,363 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $99,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 63.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CVLT opened at $71.44 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $71.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVLT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,290,950.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,543,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $62,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,697.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,290,950.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,543,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,958 shares of company stock valued at $5,509,713. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

