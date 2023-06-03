Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $132.26 Million Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,798,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,292 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $132,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 49,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 19,282 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20,347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 726.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 102,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 119,065 shares during the period. Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,825,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 11,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE EDU opened at $42.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.14. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $46.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.