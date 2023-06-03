Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $110.46 Million Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,007,558 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,188,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $110,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,307,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after buying an additional 961,700 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $2,372,000. Capital Growth Management LP grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 92.0% in the third quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 4,800,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 3.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,948,521 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,366,000 after purchasing an additional 194,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on KGC. Bank of America downgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:KGC opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.57.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $929.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.31 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Kinross Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.