Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $103.98 Million Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,821,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132,918 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.79% of Cogent Communications worth $103,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,506,000 after purchasing an additional 149,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,811,000 after purchasing an additional 90,137 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,039,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,405,000 after buying an additional 74,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,596,000 after buying an additional 48,110 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 944,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,280,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day moving average of $62.94. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.79 and a beta of 0.44.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 1,700.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCOI. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $117,254.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 40,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,457.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $117,254.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 40,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,457.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $152,424.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,318 shares of company stock worth $3,960,898. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

