Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 91,400 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,288,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $148,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,187,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,037,000 after purchasing an additional 719,416 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,846,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,498,000 after purchasing an additional 487,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,915,000 after buying an additional 458,414 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 458,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after buying an additional 148,864 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,231.2% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 129,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 119,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.91 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 22.79%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CORT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $716,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,508.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

