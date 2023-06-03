Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 74,700 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of Public Storage worth $107,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Public Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.00.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

NYSE:PSA opened at $288.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.38 and a 200-day moving average of $293.20. The company has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading

