Relx (LON:REL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,456.37

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,456.37 ($30.36) and traded as high as GBX 2,560 ($31.64). Relx shares last traded at GBX 2,542 ($31.41), with a volume of 3,017,962 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.75) price target on Relx in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,962 ($36.60) price objective on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,810 ($34.73) to GBX 2,840 ($35.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,860 ($35.34) price objective on Relx in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.57) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,547.13 ($31.48).

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,565.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,458.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,983.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.