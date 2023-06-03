Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Holdings Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,959 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $138,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Markel Corp grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total transaction of $2,940,374.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,316,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total transaction of $81,931.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $15,605,397.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,891 shares of company stock worth $9,564,150. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $739.95 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $837.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $782.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $757.53. The firm has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.