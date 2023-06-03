Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.68), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 million. Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 1,582.74% and a negative net margin of 35.75%.

Reed’s Stock Performance

Shares of REED stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s in a report on Saturday, May 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Reed’s

Reed’s, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

