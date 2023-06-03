Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $389.90

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 389.90 ($4.82) and traded as low as GBX 370.94 ($4.58). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 373.50 ($4.62), with a volume of 441,488 shares.

Redde Northgate Stock Up 2.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 366.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 389.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £875.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.71.

Redde Northgate Company Profile

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

