Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.01

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 268000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Rakuten Group Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.12.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.

