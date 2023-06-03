Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.01

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 268000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.
Rakuten Group Stock Up 2.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.12.
About Rakuten Group
Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rakuten Group (RKUNY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.