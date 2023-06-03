QUINT Hits One Day Volume of $331,723.38 (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, QUINT has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00003803 BTC on exchanges. QUINT has a market cap of $829.73 million and $331,723.38 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUINT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About QUINT

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUINT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUINT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.