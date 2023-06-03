Quest PharmaTech (CVE:QPT) Trading 6.7% Higher

Quest PharmaTech Inc. (CVE:QPT – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08. 145,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 348% from the average session volume of 32,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of C$16.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.
Quest PharmaTech Company Profile
Quest PharmaTech Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops antibody based immunotherapeutic products for cancer. Its lead product candidate is Mab AR 9.6 against truncated O-glycan on MUC16, for targeted cancer therapy applications. The company also offers Oregovomab, an anti-CA-125 antibody, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer.
