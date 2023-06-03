Quantum Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $560.35 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Quantum has a total market cap of $560.35 and approximately $24.92 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00026245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019822 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00016130 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001088 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,146.55 or 1.00041484 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is down -49.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $161.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.