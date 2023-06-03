QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 247,091 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,261 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $27,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,423.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,161 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $93,027,000 after acquiring an additional 790,601 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,180,326 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $129,764,000 after purchasing an additional 18,110 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in QUALCOMM by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,860,213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $314,452,000 after purchasing an additional 876,511 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $115.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,873,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,171,750. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.66 and a 200-day moving average of $119.51. The company has a market capitalization of $128.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

