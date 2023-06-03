Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) EVP Melissa Leneis Sells 500 Shares

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) EVP Melissa Leneis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.21, for a total value of $95,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,332.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Melissa Leneis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Melissa Leneis sold 702 shares of Quaker Chemical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.55, for a total value of $141,488.10.

Quaker Chemical Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of KWR stock opened at $202.00 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $129.06 and a 1-year high of $216.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.54 and its 200 day moving average is $189.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.54. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $500.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -483.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 285,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $203.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

